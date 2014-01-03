New Research Report on High Net Worth Trends in Spain to 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Synopsis



- This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Spain.

- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of Spain HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2008-2012) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Spain HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012

- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



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Reasons To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



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Key Highlights



- There were approximately 146,280 HNWIs in Spain in 2012. These HNWIs held US$992 billion in wealth.

- Spanish HNWI numbers rose by 2% in 2012 following a decline of 6.2% in 2011.

- HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of HNWIs is forecast to grow by 23.2% to reach 180,271 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a significant percentage increase, growing by around 27.7% to reach US$1,267 billion by 2017.



1 Introduction

1.1 Details of this Report

1.2 Definitions

2 Executive Summary

3 Wealth Sector Fundamentals

3.1 Political Background

3.2 Economic Background

3.3 Social Background

3.4 Benchmarking Spanish Wealth in Context

3.4.1 Distribution of wealth in Spain

3.5 HNWI Volume and Wealth Trends



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4 Findings from the WealthInsight HNWI Database

4.1 Trends in HNWI Wealth to 2017

4.1.1 HNWI trend analysis

4.1.2 Trends of the wealth bands

4.1.3 Demographic breakdown of HNWIs

4.1.4 HNWIs job titles

4.1.5 HNWIs industry breakdown

4.1.6 HNWIs industry performance

4.1.7 HNWIs breakdown by city

4.1.8 HNWIs city performance

4.1.9 HNWIs city population densities

4.1.10 HNWIs city forecasts

4.1.11 HNWIs breakdown by autonomous community or city

4.1.12 HNWIs autonomous community or city performance

4.1.13 HNWIs autonomous community or city population densities

4.2 UHNWIs

4.2.1 UHNWI volume trend analysis

4.2.2 UHNWI wealth trend analysis

4.2.3 Demographic breakdown of UHNWIs

4.2.4 UHNWIs industry breakdown

4.2.5 UHNWIs city breakdown and performance

4.3 UHNWIs Billionaires

4.3.1 Billionaire volume trend analysis

4.3.2 Billionaire wealth trend analysis

4.3.3 Billionaire per capita net worth trend analysis

4.3.4 List of billionaires

4.4 UHNWIs Centimillionaires

4.4.1 Centimillionaires volume trend analysis

4.4.2 Centimillionaire wealth trend analysis

4.4.3 Centimillionaire per capita net worth trend analysis

4.5 UHNWIs Affluent Millionaires

4.5.1 Affluent millionaire volume trend analysis

4.5.2 Affluent millionaire wealth trend analysis

4.5.3 Affluent millionaire per capita net worth trend analysis

4.6 Core HNWIs

4.6.1 Core HNWI volume trend analysis

4.7 Core HNWIs Mid-Tier Millionnaires

4.7.1 Mid-tier millionnaire volume trend analysis

4.7.2 Mid-tier millionaire wealth trend analysis

4.7.3 Mid-tier millionaire per capita net worth trend analysis

4.8 Core HNWIs Lower-Tier Millionaires

4.8.1 Lower-tier millionaire volume trend analysis

4.8.2 Lower-tier millionaire wealth trend analysis

4.8.3 Lower-tier millionaire per capita net worth trend analysis

5 Appendix

5.1 Regulations on Taxes

5.2 Key Drivers

5.2.1 Euro to US$ exchange rate

5.2.2 Real GDP growth

5.2.3 Per capita GDP

5.2.4 Domestic market capitalization

5.2.5 Commodity index

5.2.6 Foreign direct investments inflow and outflow

5.2.7 Inflation rate

5.2.8 Interest rate

5.2.9 Balance of payments

5.2.10 Government debt

5.2.11 Stock market performance

5.3 Wealth Breakdowns



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