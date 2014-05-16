New Research Report on Hospital Asset Management Market Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Hospital Asset Management Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



A hospital asset management solution helps in managing and maintaining the various equipments located throughout the hospital campus by a set of automation and optimization processes. Based on technology, the hospital asset management market can be segmented into four categories, namely, radio-frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi based real-time location systems (RTLS), ultrasound and infrared. The healthcare industry utilizes all four technologies, while the pharmaceuticals segment utilizes only the RFID technology. The healthcare asset management market includes patient management, staff management, equipment management, and temperature and humidity monitoring segments.



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The key drivers for the growth of hospital asset management market are the rising incidences of drug counterfeiting along with increasing issues in its supply chain. Hospital asset management systems will help in overcoming the aforementioned issues in future. Other major drivers for the growth of this market include decreasing cost of the hardware utilized in various systems such as RTLS and their increasing application in healthcare systems. This will augment their demand from hospitals and also medical professionals. Also, increasing number of complex equipment in modern-day hospitals require more efficient asset management systems, which will help propel the growth of market. Likewise, increasing number of applications in various medical systems and demand for efficient workflow will also drive the demand for modern hospital asset management technologies like RFID and RTLS.



The North American market dominated the global hospital asset management market followed by the European market. The Asia-Pacific market will grow at the highest rate in future due to rising awareness and increasing demand for efficient supply chain management. The RFID technology is now standardized in countries such as India and China, due to increased government initiatives.



Some of the major players in the global hospital asset management market are AeroScout, Inc., Tyco International Ltd., GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Vizbee RFID Systems Ltd., Awarepoint Corporation, Infor, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Ekahau, Inc., Trimble Navigation, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Versus Technology, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



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