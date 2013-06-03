New Research Report on OLED Materials Markets 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- This report is the latest update from NanoMarkets on the OLED materials markets. In it, we quantify the opportunities that are emerging for materials suppliers, where the key determinants of long-term success will be improving performance while also reducing the total cost of ownership. We also analyze recent developments in the OLED materials supply chain; for example, we discuss how the geographical center of OLEDs is shifting towards Korea, and we discuss changes in strategy and product portfolios of key materials firms like UDC, DuPont, Cheil, Novaled, and Sumitomo.



The report contains detailed volume and revenue forecasts for materials used for OLEDs broken out by application, material type, functionality, and deposition method wherever possible. NanoMarkets has been providing industry analysis of the OLED materials market for six years, and it is the leading supplier of analysis in the OLED lighting space.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



E.1 Changes in the OLED Market Since Our Last Report

E.1.1 Small Displays Are Growing Fast

E.1.2 OLED TVs Have Arrived

E.1.3 OLED Lighting's Struggle to Get Off the Ground

E.2 The Role of Materials – Technology Improvements and Remaining Technology Gaps

E.2.1 State-of-the-Art in Materials Performance

E.2.2 The Importance of Shifting to Solution Processing

E.3 The OLED Materials Supply Chain

E.3.1 Influential OLED Manufacturers

E.3.2 Consolidation of Power in the Materials Space

E.4 Summaries of OLED Materials Eight-Year Forecasts



CHAPTER ONE: INTRODUCTION

1.1 OLEDs Today: The Three Key Markets

1.1.1 Small Displays are Booming

1.1.2 OLED TVs Have Arrived

1.1.3 OLED Lighting: Big Potential But Still Risky

1.2 Translating the Growing OLED Market into Opportunities for OLED Materials

1.2.1 OLED Materials: A Growing Business Sector

1.2.2 Key Market Issues for OLED Materials Suppliers

1.2.3 Technology Gaps in Today's Materials

1.3 Objectives and Scope of this Report

1.4 Methodology and Information Sources for this Report

1.5 Plan of This Report



CHAPTER TWO: ADDRESSABLE MARKETS FOR OLED MATERIALS

2.1 OLED Displays

2.1.1 Small and Medium Displays

2.1.2 Getting to Larger Panels—Scaling Up and the Importance of OLED TVs

2.1.3 Process Changes in OLED Manufacturing – Solution Processing for Future Displays

2.1.4 Display Materials

2.1.5 Influential OLED Display Firms Shaping Materials Needs

2.1.6 Panel Area Forecasts for OLED Displays by Application

2.1.7 OLED Display Panel Area Forecasts by Substrate Type and Deposition Technology

2.2 OLED Lighting Markets

2.2.1 Five Materials Factors That Shape the Prospects for OLED Lighting– Efficiency, Lifetime, Brightness, Panel Size, and Cost

2.2.2 What Happens if OLED Lighting Stays in Luxury Markets?

2.2.3 Influential OLED Lighting Firms

2.2.4 Panel Area Forecasts for OLED Lighting

2.3 Summary of Panel Area Forecasts for OLED Displays and Lighting 2013-2020

2.4 Key Points in This Chapter



CHAPTER THREE: KEY SUPPLIERS OF OLED MATERIALS

3.1 Changes in the Supply Chain

3.1.1 Acquisition and Consolidation

3.1.2 Intellectual Property Matters

3.2 Universal Display Corporation's Central Role

3.3 Updates from Other American Firms

3.3.1 Dow

3.3.2 DuPont Displays

3.3.3 Plextronics

3.4 Japanese OLED Materials Players

3.4.1 Idemitsu Kosan

3.4.2 Mitsubishi and Pioneer

3.4.3 Sumitomo and Polymer OLEDs

3.5 European Firms

3.5.1 BASF

3.5.2 Merck/EMD

3.5.3 Novaled: Acquisition Target of Korean Suppliers

3.5.4 Other European Materials Suppliers

3.6 The Rise of Korea

3.6.1 Doosan

3.6.2 Duksan Hi-Metal

3.6.3 Samsung and Cheil

3.6.4 Other Korean Firms

3.7 Up-and-Coming Chinese Suppliers



