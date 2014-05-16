New Research Report on Sparkling Bottled Water Market Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Sparkling Bottled Water Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Sparkling water, also known as carbonated Water, is plain water into which carbon dioxide gas has been dissolved. The process of dissolving carbon dioxide gas is called carbonation. Carbonated Water is prepared by passing pressurized carbon dioxide through water. The pressure increases the solubility and allows more carbon dioxide to dissolve than would be possible under standard atmospheric pressure.



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The sparkling water is premium priced as compared with still water and it accounts for about 20% share in the global bottled water market. Changing consumer preference from carbonated soft drinks to healthier low calorie carbonated water is a major driver for the industry.



The common flavors in carbonated water are usually fruit flavors such as lemon, lime, orange, and raspberry. The size, spacing, and quantity of bubbles in carbonated water are governed by the amount of carbon dioxide added to it. Most artificially carbonated water packs have 1 to 10 mg/l of carbon dioxide. PepsiCo and Coca Cola are the market leaders in the Sparkling Bottled Water market.



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