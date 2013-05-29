New Research Report on Travel and Tourism in Poland to 2017 by Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- - The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights, including:

Executive summary



The performance of the travel and tourism sector in Poland has strengthened since the 2009 global financial crisis, with an increase in the number of visitors, both domestic and international, as well as expenditure by tourists. The relatively stable state of the economy, promotional activities by the tourism authority and the hosting of international events supported this growth. Poland co-hosted the Euro 2012 football championships, during which it was visited by over 677,000 fans from over 120 countries. New venues were built for the tournament and infrastructure was developed on a large scale. Tourism has a significant role to play in the Polish economy in terms of contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) as well as employment. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the tourism sector contributed 5.0% to the total GDP, and 4.9% to total employment in Poland in 2012.



Key highlights



- The performance of the travel and tourism sector in Poland has strengthened after a brief decline due to the global financial crisis in 2009. The country has seen an increase in the number of visitors, both domestic and international, as well as an increase in expenditure by tourists. The relatively stable state of the economy, promotional activities by the tourism authority, and the hosting of international events supported this growth.

- The accommodation industry advanced during the review period, with growth in the development of new establishments and the renovation and modernization of existing ones. Euro 2012 provided a stimulus to the hotel industry as hotels recorded full occupancy and increased prices during the event. International hotel groups are continuing to expand their presence in the country, with some major projects in the pipeline.

- Poland has a well-developed transportation system, which enables comfortable and cost-effective travel. The main railway stations are located near city centers and are well-connected with local transport facilities. Many main railway links are being renovated, such as the Warsaw–Gda?sk–Gdynia line, which is being upgraded to allow speeds of up to 200 km/h.

- Inbound tourist volumes to Poland also grew during Euro 2012 as a large number of fans visited from participating countries. Increases in visitor numbers were recorded from countries such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and France. Given the country’s successful co-hosting of the tournament, there are expected to be positive benefits in the next few years with an increase in foreign tourists.

- Improvements in rail and road connectivity with neighboring countries such as the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Belarus and Ukraine provide fast and cost-effective transport, and support outbound travel.

- There has been strong growth in international aviation capacity in Poland, especially in recent years. In February 2013, Emirates, the largest airline operator in the Middle East, started scheduled services to Poland. The move is expected to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the UAE and Poland. It will also benefit Polish and Eastern European travelers with direct air services to Dubai and onward travel to Asia, Australia and Africa.

- Hotel projects currently in a planning or implementation phase include Courtyard by Marriott in Gdynia, and NH Hoteles in Wroc?aw. B&B Hotels France has plans to expand its offering in Poland from two properties in 2012 to 12 by 2014. In addition, Hampton by Hilton Hotels are under construction at two locations in Poland: one each near Chopin Airport, Warsaw, and Gda?sk Airport. InterContinental Hotel Group also plans to expand its presence in Poland by opening 30 new hotels in the coming years.

- Increasing internet penetration is leading to strong growth in online travel bookings. According to Internet World Stats, there were over 24.9 million internet users (64.9% of the total population) in Poland in June 2012. With an increasing number of Poles booking travel online, traditional in-store intermediaries are also increasing their online presence and capability to meet the demand.



