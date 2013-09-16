New Research Report: Prebiotics Market (2013-2019) Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Prebiotics are specific foods which increases the growth of bacteria and its activity in the digestive system. Prebiotics are defined as “A selectively fermented ingredient which allows specific changes, both in the composition and/or activity of the gastrointestinal microflora that confers benefits upon host well-being and health”. Probiotics are also engaged in same role however they are live micro-organism contained food. These foods directly deliver the micro-organisms to the intestine for the digestive activities.



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Prebiotics are indigestible dietary fibers which increases the count of healthy bacteria such as lactobacilli and bifidobacteria. These bacteria do not alter the digestive process but enhances the digestive activities. In addition, prebiotics also boosts the immune system of the body to brawl against the pathogens attack. Moreover, they are also engaged in controlling various problems such as constipation, hemorrhoids, cholesterol, colon cancer and overweight. These dietary fibers are heat resistant and due to this, its property does not get hampered even if they are baked at high temperature.



Prebiotics requirement in the body can be fulfilled through natural and artificial sources. Natural sources include banana, chicory root, onion, wheat bran, Jerusalem artichoke, garlic, leek, asparagus and wheat flour. Artificial sources are the foods which contain dietary fiber insulin. They are also termed as functional food. It includes table spreads, functional beverages, confectionery, yoghurts, cereals, biscuits and breads. These prebiotics can be obtained from sucrose, lactose, spent osmotic sugar solution, yeast cells, pectin and solid waste.



Changing lifestyle has increased the need of prebiotics for a healthy life. Government concerns for dietary supplements has increased as majority of people are facing dietary deficiencies and its related problems such as heart diseases, overweight and diabetes. The Public Health Responsibility Deal Organization of Europe is promoting and educating people about healthy diet which also includes prebiotics. The WHO has recently reported that around 3.4 billion population worldwide is undergoing insufficient diet intake which has caused serious concerns amongst the Governments of various nations. All these factors are expected to support the growth of this market. Despite various efforts, unawareness amongst people is anticipated to hamper the growth of this market.



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Some of the major market players in prebiotics market are Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, NBTY Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company and other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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