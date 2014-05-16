New Research Report:Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011-2016)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research "Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011-2016)" Global Energy-Efficient Lighting Technology Market is estimated to be USD 118.7 billion in 2011 and expected to reach USD 173.4 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2011 to 2016. The LED segment is the fastest growing with CAGR14.9% during 2011 and 2016.



Browse full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emerging-lighting-technology-market-by-color-temperature.html



The field of lighting has witnessed remarkable technology improvements in the past few years, especially in the area of compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and solid state lighting. Conventional incandescent bulbs are expected to reach obsolescence with the onset of CFL and LEDs (light emitting diodes). LED lighting is enjoying robust growth because of its exceptional features that include high energy-efficiency, long operational life and robust weather resistant design. Lighting accounts for about 18% to 20% of total energy consumption globally; and about 27% to 30% of total energy consumed for domestic purposes. LED lighting applications are likely to see double-digit growth with the highest market share in overall lighting market post 2020. On the contrary, growth of office and industrial applications of LED lighting will be slower due to the existing high penetration of cost-competitive CFLs and fluorescent lamps.



Request Sample Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17



Compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) are about 70% more energy efficient than incandescent light bulbs. The advantages of CFL include improved light quality and longer operational life in comparison to incandescent lamps. Additionally, CFLs give healthier concentrated light than linear fluorescent and their sizes are just about one-fourth of the size of conventional fluorescent lamps. CFLs help fight global warming as their electricity consumption is appreciably lower than that of incandescent bulbs. Each CFL is expected to slash carbon dioxide emissions by about 1,300 lbs. over its lifetime. CFLs cost a little more up front, but still offer more savings than incandescent bulbs by using less electricity. Full spectrum fluorescent lighting may also benefit the immune system, and thus improve general health and well-being.



In overall lighting technology market, LED is the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2011 to 2016, because of the increasing applications of LED lighting that includes residential lighting, decoration, signal indicators and display backlighting. The U.S. is expected to be the biggest market of LED in 2016; however Asian region will witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2011 to 2016.In the overall LED market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), the 5000K - 6500K segment accounted for the largest market share at over 40% revenue share followed by 2700K - 3000K segment at around half of the revenue share as compared to the 5000K - 6000K segment in 2010. The 5000K - 6500Ksegment is also expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2011 to 2016.



- Scope and Overview:



The objective of the study on "Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011- 2016)" is to gain detailed market insights forkey energy-efficient lighting technologies that include Light Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent and Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL). The market is analyzed on the basis of growth trends, ongoing developments, market penetration and revenue share.The report also covers the strategies followed by "Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011- 2016)" players.



- Segmentation & Analysis



The report segments and analyzes the "Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011-2016)" on the basis of the following sub-categories:



Geographic Markets

- U.S.

- Europe

- Asia

- ROW



This section provides in-depth analysis of "Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011-2016)" that includes market size and growth forecast for each geography, driving factors, challenges and opportunities prevailing in the particular geography.



Energy-Efficient Lighting Technology

- Light Emitting Diode (LED)

- Compact Florescent Lamp (CFL)

- Florescent



This section provides in-depth analysis of Energy-Efficient Lighting Technology market size and growth forecast for each sub segment, driving factors and challenges prevailing in the overall and at the micro market levels, and opportunities and future outlook for all the levels.



Correlated Color Temperature (CCT)



- 2700K-3000K

- 3500K

- 4000K/4100K

- 5000K-6500K

- 6500K+



This section provides in-depth analysis of all the Energy-Efficient Lighting Technologiesmarket size and growth forecast for each correlated color temperature levels and opportunities and future outlook for all the levels.



- Market Overview & Trends analysis:



This section analyses the lighting usage pattern, consumer preferences, lighting issues, lighting cost analysis, energy-efficient lighting cost saving potential analysis, performance analysis, and influence of color temperature on mood and lighting applications.



- Company Profiles of Top Players:



This section provides brief overview of top market players in the "Global Emerging Lighting Technology Market by Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), Application and Geography (2011-2016)".The profile of each company includes brief overview, key financials, product & services, recent developments and key strategies adopted by the player.



Browse all Semiconductor & Electronics Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html



About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact:



Ms Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: +1-866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com