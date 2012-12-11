New Research Reveals Benefits and Challenges of Incorporating the Natural Family Planning Option CycleBeads Into Health Programs

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Two recent studies conducted by researchers at the Institute for Reproductive Health at Georgetown University have revealed the benefits as well as a few challenges associated with integrating Cycle Technologies’ natural family planning tool, CycleBeads®, into health programs. The results indicated that using CycleBeads brought new users to family planning and increased overall contraceptive use.



The studies also found that while providers considered CycleBeads easy to implement and effective, they often had difficulty remembering to offer this natural birth control option to potential patients. This challenge highlights the need for ongoing research to better understand how to integrate the family planning method fully into a health provider’s standard services.



Ultimately, both of the studies indicated that there are significant benefits to offering this family planning method as part of a full range of family planning options. Introducing CycleBeads into their programs enabled health providers to recommend an even broader range of family planning options, including this non-hormonal and highly effective contraceptive. It also stimulated an increased interest in the continued overall use of contraception of all kinds, including hormonal and non-hormonal options.



CycleBeads and the related iCycleBeads™ apps are easy to use hands-on visual tools that can be used to identify whether a woman is on one of her fertile days or her non-fertile days each month. CycleBeads is a color-coded string of beads representing a woman's menstrual cycle. It provides an easy way for a woman to track her cycle, identify when her most fertile days or non-fertile days are, and know that her cycles are in range for using this natural family planning method.



To hear more about recent CycleBeads studies, or to learn more about how CycleBeads can help plan or prevent pregnancy, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com or call Cycle Technologies at 202-237-0622.