Regular travellers from Manchester Airport will know there is a trade off between cost and speed when booking car parking. The cheaper the price, the further the parking is from the terminals; the nearer it is to the terminals, the higher the price. However, new research by http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk , the UK airport parking price contrast web site, has found those travelling from Manchester Airport in November 2012 can avoid 10 minute bus transfers to and from the long stay car park and save up to 69% by booking meet and greet parking.



With meet and greet parking passengers drive up to a drop off area near the terminal, hand their car keys to a driver and head straight to check-in whilst the driver parks the car for them. On the return journey they are met outside the terminal by a driver with their car. It is perfect for those who are busy, are travelling with young children or older relatives, or who have ski equipment, lots of shopping or other heavy bags. And at Manchester Airport next month it can cost less that pre-booking the long term car park.



Price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the drive up cost of the official long stay car park in November (11- 18.11.2012) with meet and greet parking booked via the airport web site, the same service offered by a dependable specialist company, the pre-book rate for on airport long stay parking and the cheapest park and ride off airport car park - in other words, all of the options travellers might consider.



The section below details the savings that can be made compared with not reserving long term parking in advance, plus the average transfer time between the car park and the terminals for each option. The rates were correct when this article was published. To check different dates you can use these Manchester airport meet and greet parking and Airport parking price comparison pages.



Costs and options for eight days parking at Manchester Airport in November 2012:



On airport long stay drive up price (not pre-booked): £100.00 (typical transfer time 10 minutes)



Meet and greet parking pre-booked via the airport web site: £45.99 (54% saving; no transfer time)



On airport long stay parking pre-booked: £35.99 (64% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes)



Meet and greet parking booked via a specialist company: £31.34 (69% saving; no transfer time)



Cheapest off airport and ride car park: £20.90 (79% saving; typical transfer time 15 minutes each way)



Results:



November is one of the quietest months for airport parking; the sun has gone in Europe and Christmas preparations are in full swing. However, for those popping over to New York or Europe for some pre-Christmas shopping, travelling a little further for some sunshine or enjoying some early skiing, this new research shows how much it pays to compare costs and plan in advance.



Just pre-booking the official meet and greet parking for a week is 54% cheaper than driving up and using the on airport long stay car park, and it cuts around 20 minutes off of the journey time. Or by using a reliable alternative meet and greet company travellers could save 69%, or almost a third on the pre-booked rate for the official airport service.



Booking with a specialist meet and greet parking provider next month is also cheaper than the advance booking rate for the on airport long term car park - with no 10 moment transfers to and from the terminal. It is also just over £10 more expensive than the cheapest off airport park and ride option, which has a 15 minute transfer time each way.



1stairportparking.co.uk pricing expert Lynn Bradshaw said: "Passengers who need eight days parking usually pick the on airport long term car park, and many just drive up and pay the high gate price. But Meet and greet parking is much more convenient - offering the benefits of the short stay multi-storey parking - no bus transfer - at a much lower cost.



Booking with a specialist offers savings of up to 69% compared to the non pre-booked long stay price next month, or a 32% saving compared to the official meet and greet pre-booked price. It is also cheaper than pre-booking the on airport long stay car park, whist saving a 10 minute transfer between the terminal and the car park each way.



By comparing prices it is possible to book meet and greet parking for a week for around £10 more than the cheapest off airport car park next month, whist avoiding of 20 minute transfers each way. All in all meet and greet parking offers fantastic value at Manchester Airport in November 2012."



