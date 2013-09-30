New Research Shows Benefits of Workouts for Core Strength

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Society leads increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and even those who are physically active can find themselves suffering from back pain and other aches. These aches are typically the results of long days in front of a computer, though many are unaware how posture affects overall fitness and health. Core strength is vital for not only for body movement and balance, but according to a study done by Harvard Medical School, it is essential for keeping mentally fit and healthy at the same time.



The body’s core includes all the muscles of the torso, from shoulders to top of thighs. The muscles are organized into two basic groups: stabilizers, which support the spine and aid in movement, and movers, the muscles that support the stabilizers and work with them to move outlying appendages. While most exercises involve bracing the core while performing other movements, there are others that focus primarily on your core muscles first to help increase all over fitness.



Pilates is arguably one of the best core workouts one can take part in. It emphasizes every aspect of core training, targeting both the inner and outer layer of abdominals in addition to muscles in the back, glutes, and shoulders as well. Posture is assisted through the lengthening movements, and the workout focuses on achieving better balance and stability as well as core-controlled breathing movements.

While Pilates classes focus the entire workout on core muscles, there are individual exercises one can do to help strengthen individual muscles of the core if only a few minutes are available for exercise. The Mayo Clinic includes the following exercises on their list of best moves to increase core strength.

- Crunches

- Planks

- Hip bridges

- Oblique rotation crunches

- Quadruped Exercises

- Supermans



Each of these can be adapted for any fitness level, and demonstrations can be done by a trainer at a gym, or found easily online.



By working to strengthen the core, individuals will increase stability and improve posture all while increasing their overall fitness performance and well-being.



Expert Brand has all the athletic clothing needed to begin any fitness program. Visit expertbrand.com to browse the selection of comfortable, stylish apparel.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner. For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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