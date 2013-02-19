New Research Shows the Cheapest Parking at Gatwick Often Includes a Free Hotel Room

Harrow, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- New research by UK airport hotels price comparison website http://www.airport-hotels-guide.co.uk has revealed that the cheapest car parking at Gatwick often comes with a free hotel room. After comparing prices for a range of dates over the next six months (before the summer holiday peak), they found that booking a Gatwick hotel with free parking is usually cheaper than simply booking at the airport's long stay car parks - sometimes even with parking at the same on airport car park.



To stay in the airport's long stay car parks for a week currently costs £104 for those who drive up and pay (those who do not pre-book), and from around £72 for those who pre-book at least 7 days in advance. But there are some great deals at Gatwick hotels over the next 6 months, which offer a saving on these parking prices, plus a free room for the night. For example, in February it is possible to book a double room for one night at a 3 star hotel near Gatwick with off airport parking for a week for less than £60.



There are lots of hotels near Gatwick - three connected to or right next to the terminals including the biggest Premier Inn in the UK, another ten within a mile and a total of over 50 near the airport that offer transfers and 'with parking' deals. Ranging from budget to highly rated 4 star hotels, most offer 'free' airport parking after (or before) a one night stay, And because you get 'free' airport parking, staying at a hotel can work out cheaper than just booking on airport parking.



Staying at an airport hotel allows travellers and holidaymakers to start their break a day early (or add an extra day on the end) and to avoid the stress of getting to the airport on time on the day (or the worry of travelling home after a long flight). Options in February (all with one week's free parking) include a 3 star hotel with off airport parking from £58 or with parking in the on airport long stay from £70. A 4 star hotel costs from £64 with off airport parking and £78 with on airport parking. And a 3 star hotel, a week's parking off airport plus a 3 course meal for 2 costs from just £84.



Hotels pricing expert Lynn Bradshaw said; "Lots of holiday airlines, plus an increasing number of scheduled airlines including Ryanair, easyJet and BA fly from Gatwick, but parking at or near the airport is quite expensive. Our new research shows it is easy to save on airport parking and avoid the stress of rushing around the M25 and M23 before or after a flight by simply booking a hotel with free parking."



"Over the next 6 months - right up to the start of the busy summer peak - those flying from Gatwick can enjoy a night at a 3 star hotel and park in the long stay car park for around the same price as pre-booking parking at the same car park. So a night in the hotel is effectively free, and the journey to the airport is stress-free too !"



"Our advice for those who are flying from Gatwick over the next 6 months is simple - don't just rush to book parking; compare the cost of airport car parking with staying at a hotel near the airport that includes free parking. You might save money, as well as enjoy an extra day on your holiday."



To quickly find out the cost of parking for your dates - including on and off airport car parks plus meet and greet - visit the UK airport parking price comparison page. Then use the Gatwick hotels price comparison page to compare the cost of parking to booking a hotel with free parking.



