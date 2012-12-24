New Research Survey Indicates That Natural Family Planning Method CycleBeads Helps Women Planning Pregnancies

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- A new survey conducted by Cycle Technologies found interesting results for women planning pregnancies using the natural family planning method CycleBeads®. The survey indicated that 80% of women who had purchased CycleBeads to achieve pregnancy were pregnant within the first six months, and that the majority of women were able to get pregnant in the first three months.



Out of the women who achieved pregnancy, more than 40% of them were successful in the first month, and 75% were able to get pregnant in the first three months. 90% of the women also indicated that the CycleBeads was their only conception aid.



While many women use CycleBeads to plan pregnancy, most women use this family planning tool to prevent pregnancy. If a woman were to choose CycleBeads in order to prevent pregnancy naturally, she should avoid having unprotected intercourse on days eight to nineteen of her cycle. If a woman wants to get pregnant, these are the days that she and her partner should target for intercourse.



Based on the Standard Days Method® of family planning, CycleBeads have been proven to be 95% effective as contraception. Even though CycleBeads were originally created to help women prevent pregnancy, this new survey reinforces the fact that it is also an effective tool for planning pregnancy.



When it comes to how to plan pregnancy, many women are told that they should try for up to a year before seeking fertility treatments. Using a family planning method like CycleBeads can speed up this process significantly and provide valuable information for a woman to share with her doctor. The medical recommendation for a woman who is actively trying to get pregnant using a family planning method such as CycleBeads, is that she should talk to her health provider about possible fertility issues if she is not pregnant within 6 months of trying.



To hear more about the results of this new survey, or to learn more about how CycleBeads can help plan or prevent pregnancy, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com or call Cycle Technologies at 202-237-0622.