New Resource for Business Owners Trying to Understand How Yelp Works

Frustrated With Yelp?!: The Business Owner's Guide To Understanding & Mastering Yelp is the go to resource for business owners who want to use positive Yelp reviews to enhance their competitive advantage in the marketplace while avoiding the pitfalls caused by negative reviews on the site. The recently released work published by ESIOH Internet Marketing targets small business owners as it introduces Yelp's operating model, explains the Yelp lingo, dissects Yelp filter functions, and demonstrates how Yelp works from consumer and business perspectives. The purpose of the Yelp book is to provide small business owners with the best strategy for establishing a positive presence on the formidable consumer review website.



Since its founding in 2004, Yelp has been helping people find the best product and service providers in their area. Yelp's operating model bases these “best” local business ratings upon authentic peer reviews. The site even utilizes an algorithm known as the Yelp filter to eliminate potentially fraudulent reviews from skewing rating results. The premise is that no one is more qualified to honestly recommend a good product or service provider than an actual business customer. Consumers heavily rely on the site because they believe that the reviews are honest and not tainted by any monetary incentive from the businesses reviewed.



Because of the consumer driven popularity of Yelp, the small business owner cannot afford to ignore the valuable opportunities available for businesses who know how to master the features of the website. A small business established as a leading local product or service provider on Yelp has the potential to quickly move past competitors by capturing large segments of the local market share. Additionally, a series of negative reviews or even one particularly damaging review on the site has the potential to send a fledgling small business to the graveyard. The book Frustrated With Yelp?! written by internet marketing expert Erik Devash gives the small business owner the tools needed to address their company's Yelp reputation positively and effectively.



Very few Yelp help resources offer the detailed explanation of the consumer review website that Erik Devash presents in Frustrated With Yelp?!. This Yelp book is appropriate for a range of small business owners. Those who are new to exploiting the benefits of social media marketing will discover a foundational resource that will help them promote their products or services to increasingly tech savvy consumers. After reading Frustrated With Yelp?!, these business owners will have a thorough understanding of how Yelp works and possess easily implemented tips for a fast path to success.



Many small business owners are not new to the power of social media marketing, and they have an idea of how Yelp works because of the punishing consequences of negative Yelp reviews. Frustrated With Yelp?!: The Business Owner's Guide To Understanding & Mastering Yelp published by the Santa Monica based marketing firm ESIOH Internet Marketing teaches even these embattled organizations strategies to resurrect themselves out of the social media induced business graveyard and place themselves on the fast track to loyal customers and increased profits. Yelp features and tools like their infamous Yelp filter are fully explained in this yelp help resource, and the author offers time-tested strategies for small business positioning.



This yelp book explains the consumer review website's operations from an “insider's perspective” to place the small business owner in the best position to capture the powerful features of Yelp. The yelp help guide teaches small business owners how to manage parts of Yelp that are under their control, and positively influence elements of Yelp that are not. Frustrated With Yelp?! is available for sale on Amazon.com in both Paperback and Kindle format.



About The Author Erik Devash

Erik Devash is the founder and CEO of ESIOH Internet Marketing in the Santa Monica, CA area and has nearly 15 years of experience helping small businesses establish positive internet personae. ESIOH Internet Marketing is a full service marketing firm that specializes in web public relations and reputation management for business clients across all industries. Erik wrote Frustrated With Yelp?!: The Business Owner's Guide To Understanding & Mastering Yelp in response to numerous requests of bewildered small business owner clients seeking help with the Yelp consumer review system.



