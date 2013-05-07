New Responsive Magento Ecommerce Theme Is 2013 "Best in Show" Award Early Favorite

Greater Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- From the team of Magento specialists at ShopShark, the new Avanti Premium Responsive Theme already has the Magento community buzzing after just a few days of release. Early review comments, such as this one by an experienced Magento designer, “brilliant…genuinely unique features, your large thumbnails in the category browse pages are great and I love the way you have simplified the product page, really great work”, are typical of the heat now being generated by Avanti: http://themeforest.net/item/avanti-premium-magento-theme/4579796



The main reasons that the Avanti Magento ecommerce theme are already proving so popular are its stunning visual design, immaculate coding and simplicity of function from an admin perspective. However, according to the ShopShark lead design team of Georgi Petrov and Giovanni Tognoloni, “having a stunning Magento ecommerce theme is only one part of a successful estore: functional practicality and fast Magento optimized hosting is also essential.” This is a view shared in the Magento developer community where the crucial importance of superfast hosting – hosting specifically tailored to the unique demands of running a smooth, fast-loading Magento ecommerce store – cannot be underestimated.



Among the specific features of the Avanti Premium Magento theme, it offers one-click simple installation, an unlimited color palette, cloud zoom functions, attractive light boxes, choices between mosaic and standard grid view on each product list page, video options and the ability to incorporate a brand logo image into each particular product listing. Such features are all designed by ShopShark to increase conversions (tuning visitors into buyers), obviously crucial in ecommerce.



So what e-shopping niches could Avanti be used for? Well, the Shopshark design team see Avanti’s most obvious use in Cosmetics, Jewellery, Fashion, Clothing, Fragrance, Shoes, Makeup, Accessories, and even Sushi food, yummy Cupcakes and many others. Such is the customizability of Avanti that the product genre or niche really doesn’t matter. Additionally, Avanti also offers Mobile/smartphone compatibility (of course), an AJAX ‘quick buy’ facility so that visitors can buy directly from the product list area, sale products “swipe” sliders right on the homepage and “New” and “Sale” labels for products right throughout the entire estore. There are so many innovative features in Avanti that it is virtually impossible to list them all.



However, one thing is certain based on the feedback, reviews and opinions of Magento experts already on Shopshark’s new baby: when the 2013 Magento new theme award season rolls around soon, Avanti is very likely to pick up more than one ‘Oscar’ for Outstanding Performance By A Magento Theme In An Ecommerce Production.



Shopshark is Magento design and hosting specialist company operating from Sofia, Bulgaria in Eastern Europe. Shopshark is dedicated to innovative Magento design, enhanced functionality and providing fast, reliable hosting for Magento ecommerce webmasters across the world.



