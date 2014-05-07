New Restaurant Site Connects Visitors with the Best of Walvis Bay

Walvis Bay, Namibia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The website will be a one-stop destination for any traveler looking to find the best of Walvis Bay. The site will feature everything from local hotels to tours, local activities and much more. The team behind the site will draw on their own first-hand knowledge of the area as well as leaving other locals and visitors the chance to sound off about their own favorites. Through these recommendation and customer reviews, The Raft Restaurant hopes to make exploring Walvis Bay easy and fun.



Run by Sarah, with the help of her dog, Mutley, The Raft Restaurant sits on stilts overlooking the picturesque Walvis Bay lagoon. The private jetty setting offers a cozy backdrop for an evening out. The eatery features a wide variety of international and local cuisine that has been getting rave reviews from many of the people who’ve sampled their menu. Hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, and a fireplace add to the ambience. Dolphins swimming nearby in their natural habitat provide occasional welcome entertainment for animal lovers.



One of their most popular and well-known dishes is the Eisbein, which is served every Thursday through Saturday. Other dishes served include The Famous Bushman Platter, Crab Pasta, and burgers.



David Carroll, Director of Purple Pear Creations Web Design said of The Raft, “The food is excellent, the view is spectacular, and it’s a great place to spend a night with your family or freinds. I have been here about a dozen times over the past couple of years and always look forward to coming back.”



Added Liliana of Spain, “It´s the best restaurant that I have ever visited in my life. Fantastic place and views, the lights to the sea are a great idea. I hope that I will be able to go again.”



About Raft Walvis Bay

This Namibian restaurant has been in business for 15 years and quickly built a reputation as a must-visit eatery in the area. To learn more about the Raft Restaurant, it’s setting, and to take advantage of all the great resources they will be adding in the coming days, please visit them online.