New Retirement Ebook Shows How Investors Can Improve Returns

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- With tax time rolling around again, it’s also time to make sure you’ve rebalanced your 401(K) or other retirement account, and added to your contributions. But it might also be time to take steps to really skyrocket your retirement nest egg, by using easy and fast tactics to increase your retirement returns. The new ebook, “Boost Your 401(K): The Easy Way to Retirement Riches”, you can find ten simple tactics to increase your returns, increase your contributions, and retire richer than you ever thought!



“Boost Your 401(K), by author Susan Calhoun, spells out how simply reviewing your account from a different angle can result in saving tens of thousands of dollars over the span of your retirement investing.



“Many people aren’t aware of the impact of fees over time, for example,” says Calhoun. “Switching to low fee accounts is one easy step you can take whether in a 401(K), IRA or other retirement account.” There are other strategies investors can use, including one that allows investors to sock away as much as $50,000 per year into their retirement account, or invest their retirement dollars in real estate, notes and private partnerships. There are ideas in this ebook for every level of investor, from beginner to sophisticated, to help build a bigger nest egg.



Along with multiple strategies for retirement investing, there is also an extensive Resources section with links and references to sources for more information. Don’t wait to grow your retirement account beyond a typical employer’s 401(K)!



“Boost Your 401(K): The Easy Way to Retirement Riches is available now for Kindle ereaders and the Kindle Cloud application. “Boost Your 401(K)” is available free on Amazon on March 1st and 2nd, 2013.



About Blue Sky Publishing, Inc.

Blue Sky Publishing publishes digital materials to help beginning and novice investors. A series of Easy Way Guides show how anyone can get started investing, even with small dollar amounts. "Boost Your 401(K) is the fourth book in the series of guides intended to help investors improve their portfolio's performance using simple strategies.



