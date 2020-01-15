New Revenue Sources in Agricultural Chelates Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The report "Agricultural Chelates Market by Type (EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA), Application (Soil, Seed Dressing, Foliar Sprays, Fertigation), Micronutrient Type (Iron, Manganese), Crop Type, End-Use, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global agricultural chelates market size is estimated to be valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for high-value crops and the increasing number of acquisitions undertaken by companies to cater to the requirements of crop-specific micronutrients based on the soil type and climatic conditions are projected to drive the growth of the market.



The EDTA segment, on the basis of type, is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Key players in the market are focusing on introducing agricultural chelates to cater to the requirements in the plant micronutrients market. There is a high scope for chelate manufacturers in the market, as there is a high demand for remunerative crops and low arable land, which has led to the expansion of the agricultural chelates market. Of all types of chelating agents, EDTA is the most common synthetic chelating agent and is used for both soil and foliar-applied nutrients. It can be chelated with many micronutrients for better absorption by the plants. Many companies are focusing on offering agricultural solutions with crop-specific chelates.



The foliar spray segment, by mode of application, is estimated to account for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market, in terms of value, in 2019



Foliar spray is one of the efficient methods used to increase crop yield. It is reported that foliar application evenly spreads on the surface and has minimum dosage requirement, high absorption, low nutrient loses, and offers increased crop yield as compared to conventional fertilizers. It is mainly used on high-value crops, such as cotton, corn, soybean, and fruits and vegetables, which have proven to show an increase in the uptake of nutrients in the plant.



The fruits & vegetable segment, on the basis of crop type, is estimated to account for the largest market share, by value, in 2019



Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. There has been a surge in demand for high-value crops, as it offers more profit margins. Many consumers prefer shifting to a health-enriching diet, which has increased the scope of growth for manufacturers in the agricultural chelates market. Many Asian Pacific countries, such as India, Australia, and China, are the key exporters of fruits and vegetables across the globe and are adopting agricultural chelates to enhance the yield for improved export quality cater to the demand in the food processing industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The majority of the companies are investing in the agricultural chelates market due to the rapid urbanization and demand for high-value cash crops in the Asia Pacific. The innovative solutions are being adopted by farmers to sustain agriculture and have created growth opportunities for manufacturers in the agricultural chelates market in these regions. In addition, an increase in the cultivation area equipped with irrigation, precision irrigation technologies, and the growing advancements in farming techniques are factors that are projected to increase the demand for micronutrients, encouraging the growth of the agricultural chelates market.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies and on the product portfolios of leading companies operating in the agricultural chelates market. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia), Van Iperen International (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Protex International SA (France), and Deretil Agronutritional (Spain).