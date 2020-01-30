New Revenue Sources in Feed Phosphates Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- The feed phosphates market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Feed phosphates play a crucial role in metabolizing the animal body with energy regulation and bone formation. Apart from enabling healthy growth, it is essential for improving the functioning of the reproductive and immune system. The market is driven by a rise in consumption of meat and dairy products and high threat of diseases in livestock.



Key players in the feed phosphates market include The Mosaic Company (US), Phosphea (France), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), OCP Group (Morocco), and Yara International ASA (Norway). Furthermore, EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), PhosAgro (Russia), Ecophos Group (Belgium), Fosfitalia Group (Italy), J. R. Simplot Company (US), Quimpac S.A. (Peru), Sichuan Lomon Corporation (China), Sinochem Yunlong Co., Ltd. (China), Wengfu Group (China), and Rotem Turkey (Turkey) are other players that hold a significant share in the feed phosphates market.



Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=2507098



The Mosaic Company is one of the market leaders in phosphate and potash products. Although primarily focused on the North American market, the company has expanded its phosphate production capacities in Peru and Saudi Arabia. It supplies its products across the globe, catering to the business needs of clients in 40 countries. The company mainly focuses on achieving growth mainly through acquisitions in domestic as well as overseas markets. For instance, in January 2018, it acquired the Vale Fertilizantes (a Brazilian fertilizer company that has five phosphate mines), thereby enhancing the company's market access in the Brazilian feed phosphate market.



Phosphea is one of the largest producers and marketers of feed phosphates for the animal nutrition industry. The company, with a production capacity of 770 KT, manufactures and exports a wide range of feed phosphates, from premium calcium phosphates to innovative solutions. It has six production facilities, through which it produces feed phosphates, and has a presence in more than 100 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company adopted a strategy of acquisition to expand its presence as well as increase its production capacity to better serve its customers. In November 2017, Phosphea acquired a feed phosphate plant of Elixir Group (Serbia). This helped the company in increasing its production capacity of feed phosphates in Serbia and further strengthening its position as a leader in Europe.



Nutrien Ltd. is involved in providing crop inputs & services, and production & marketing of crop nutrients such as potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. Nutrien Ltd. offers a wide range of products in the feed phosphate market. The company majorly focuses on growth strategies such as mergers and expansions in order to increase its market reach in the global feed phosphate market. Nutrien Ltd. was formed in January 2018, by the merger of Agrium (Canada) and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada) in order to synergize the assets of both the companies and increase global reach.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2507098



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.