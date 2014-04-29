New Review Website Offers a One-Stop Shop for Antivirus Software

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- TheBestCompanys.com (TBC) announces its newest category of reviews, antivirus software. With the TBC review team reviewing several industries, their antivirus segment has proven to be one of its most active and searched reviews.



The TBC Antivirus review team has currently reviewed the top 20 antivirus software companies in the industry and is releasing many more each week. They’re ranking companies such as McAfee, Kaspersky, Trend Micro and Norton by Symantec.



TheBestCompanys.com Antivirus scores each antivirus company based off a ranking criteria that is used to evaluate each company’s reputation, level of customer satisfaction and services. The criterion TBC Antivirus currently uses includes:

- Price

- Available free trial offers

- Mobile protection features

- Security quality

- Tune-up and speed quality

- Better Business Bureau grade

- Years of experience

- Customer reviews



The factors are weighted with a percentage that is calculated in the company’s overall score, which will automatically rank them accordingly to other antivirus companies. Each company review also includes a synopsis of “the good,” “the bad” and “the bottom line” which briefly explains the company’s strong and weak points, as well as the overall takeaway of the company.



“People are searching for computer protection every day and the TBC Antivirus team provides all the necessary information in one easy-to-understand format so you can choose the best product for you and your family,” said TheBestCompanys.com Antivirus website manager Amber Newby.



TheBestCompanys.com Antivirus even provides unique promotions that consumers can’t find anywhere else. All in one place, customers can have a full antivirus software shopping experience where they can:

1. Find expert reviews

2. Find customers reviews

3. Read summaries of the company and product

4. Automatically sign up

5. Receive special TBC discounts.



Not only does the TBC Antivirus website review and rank all of the antivirus companies in the industry, but they are also keeping their consumers up-to-date on the latest tips, tricks and news on computer protection that visitors can locate in the TBC Antivirus blog or resource center.



About TheBestCompanys.com

TheBestCompanys.com finds, reviews and ranks all computer protection companies in the industry. The TBC Antivirus team analyzes all factors before appropriately ranking them, making it easy for consumers to read and understand. TheBestCompanys.com also allows users and experts to have a voice regarding each company’s antivirus software.



Consumers can more information by visiting TheBestCompanys.com/Antivirus.



Media Contact

Amber Newby

investigate@thebestcompanys.com