New Review Website Provides Valuable Information on Choosing GLC-LH-SM Transceivers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2011 -- The Website glc-lh-sm.net was recently launched to provide network and IT professionals with reviews on transceiver technologies and products. Currently, the Website provides a review on affordable GLC-LH-SM fiber optic transceivers.



The GLC-LH-SM is a transceiver used in a Gigabit network. Small form factor pluggable (SFP) units like the GLC-LH-SM in general have different transmitter and receiver types that allow the consumer to select the best option for their specific situation. Its primary function is to interface with a networking cable and increase the connectivity between two network devices such as mother boards, routers and media converters.



There are many options when it comes to finding a GLC-LH-SM, but finding a seller with the best price and service can be both time consuming and daunting. The review Website currently provides information on the GLC-LH-SM from networking hardware sales and service provider T3 Systems. The GLC-LH-SM SFP Transceiver from the reseller is a Cisco brand mini-GBIC but can be used to work with anyone that builds SFP ports such as HP, Finistar, and Juniper among many others. “Finding a compatible transceiver can eat up valuable time for IT pros who are upgrading networks and T3 systems provides the best value and support, said the review Website’s founder.



The (SFP) fiber optic transceiver works at a 1300nm wavelength and can be used with both multimode optical fiber and single mode optical fiber. When utilized as GLC-SX-MM SFP (multi-mode configuration), the unit has a tier-one laser of 1,300nm for medium range fiber applications. In MMF configuration the maximum distance is 1,800 ft and on SMF the max distance is 10 Km (6.2 miles).



The SFP transceiver with LC interface is hot swappable and easy to use with no need for further configuration. The device works on IEEE 802.3z standards and has a data transfer rate of 1Gbps. The GLC-LH-SM power is 3.3V with an operating temperature of 0°C – 70°C. GLC-LH-SM Min TX power is -9.5 dBm. The GLC-LH-SM Max TX power is -3 dBm with an RX Sensitivity of -20 dBm.



T3 Systems, Inc. warranties each purchase and provides same-day shipping from their California facilities. The reseller provides both email and phone support with a Website that is easily navigated with simple purchase procedures. The glc-lh-sm.net review site provides a wealth of additional information on the SFP transceiver as well as more information on T3 Systems. For more information, please visit http://glc-lh-sm.net