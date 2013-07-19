New Revolutionary Garcinia Cambogia Allows Persons to Lose Those Extra Fats Without Changing Their Lifestyle

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- If you desire to have an athletic body but the punishing work schedule which does not allow you to exercise and gorging on unhealthy food has made you overweight you have reasons to cheer as the New Garcinia Cambogia extract allows you to lose that extra fat without any major change in your lifestyle.



The extract is derived from a tree Garcinia Cambogia which looks quite similar to a pumpkin and is found in wet forests of the tropical region such as Central Africa, South-East Asia and South India. The fruit, which has properties of citrus fruits, is used as a condiment in several Asian cuisines and has been used in traditional medicines for a long time due to its sour taste which is helpful in digestion.



Garcinia Cambogia contains the chemical Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which is quite similar to Hydrochloric Acid which plays a major role in metabolism process. During the digestion process the carbohydrates from the food is stored in the body as fat which is later used as energy when you exercise but the accumulation of this fat over a period of time could make you overweight or even obese. When you use Garcinia Cambogia extract, the HCA stores the carbohydrates in form of polysaccharide glycogen in your livers and muscles instead of fat. The glycogen acts as a reserve for energy making you feel energetic and you get the feeling that your stomach is full and thus have a less craving for eating and reducing fat leading to the much desired weight loss.



This Garcinia Cambogia review has revealed that it also increases the level of hormone Serotonin in your body. Serotonin, which is produced by the brain, and is responsible for your stress levels, moods and appetite. The raised Serotonin level reduces stress, a major cause for obesity as well as other deadly disease such as heart problems as well ensures that you get proper sleep. The antioxidants present in the extract aid in fighting cancer and coronary diseases while the presence of Garcinol helps to reduce the acid produced by your body and thus helping in the treatment of gastric ulcers.



Research carried out on Garcinia Cambogia extract have found that it has no side effects and it is extremely safe for you to use it. In conducting this Garcinia Cambogia review, it was found that if you use the product you are 2 to 3 times more likely to lose weight as compared to a person who is not using the same.



About drozgarciniacambogiaextract.com

http://drozgarciniacambogiaextract.com is a website dedicated to providing unbiased reviews on popular weight loss supplements to educate consumers on pros and cons that they should take into consideration before making a purchase.



Media Contact:

Stephanie Kayle

support@drozgarciniacambogiahca.com

Bronx New York

http://drozgarciniacambogiaextract.com