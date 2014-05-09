New Revolutionary Solution for Lean Companies and Start-Ups

Iasi, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Talk-Aloud, the revolutionary audiovisual feedback system that measures the success of a company’s online presence, is finally here in Private Beta version.



This new solution offers a much more effective communication channel compared to the classic feedback in text format which currently dominates the Internet.



Although, the predominant communication form on the Internet is texting, there remains no substitute for the personal approach of speaking with someone directly. On the Internet, Talk-Aloud is the closest thing to face-to-face communication one can get, thus increasing the value and the quality of the feedback.



This new revolutionary solution gives companies the chance to interact directly with people from their target demographics and to record their sentiments regarding the product or service the company is offering.



The Talk-Aloud team is looking to give private beta testers the opportunity of free unlimited access to the their solution.



Upon request, an invitation for private beta testing can be sent to those who enquire using the contact details below.



About Talk-Aloud

Talk-Aloud is a marketplace that connects start-ups and established companies with ‘talkers’ – people within their target demographics, who are willing to offer audiovisual feedback.



For enquires: contact (-at-) talk-aloud (-dot-) com



Contact info:

Stefan-Iulian Matzal

E-mail: stefan (-at-) talk-aloud (-dot-) com

Street Ciurchi no. 103

Iasi, Romania

+400771513658

Website: http://www.talk-aloud.com