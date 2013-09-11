New River History & Community Center Advisory Board

Devonia, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- On October 5th, 2013, from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The 2nd Annual New River Fall Festival will feature a variety of food and entertainment to help save a historical landmark. There will be children's games, a bake sale, indoor flea market and live music. Last year, the festival attracted over 1,000 people. Karen Sue McKamey, Vice President of the New River History and Community Advisory Board, explains, "We are raising money to restore Rosedale School Building because it is part of our history, and we want to preserve this history for our children's future". The New River History and Community Advisory Board, wants to restore the Rosedale School Building; the project includes roof repairs, windows, doors, and remodeling the gym. The organizers are seeking to raise more than $75,000. For more information about this festival, to become a sponsor, or to make a donation, please contact Mrs. Karen Sue McKamey at 1-423-223-1346 or Mrs. Karla Patterson at 1-865-617-5311.



Please make checks payable:

New River History & Community Advisory Council

7001 New River Hwy

Devonia, TN 37710.