New ROK Electronic Cigarette Review Announced

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- A new ROK electronic cigarette review has just been published on E-CIG HUB. The ROK is one of the UK’s more noted producers of electronic cigarettes. The review highlights the positive aspects and potential issues with this product. The ROK electronic cigarette is designed to provide an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes.



The ROK electronic cigarette is a cartomizer that has the look, shape and overall appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Inside the ROK cartomizer is a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid which contains nicotine. When the smoker pulls in on the end of the ROK cartomizer, the heating element changes the flavor liquid to water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there is no tobacco present, there are none of the carcinogens associated with cigarettes as well, making the ROK safe to use in public places.



The review of the ROK e-cigarette centers on the starter kits that contain the cartomizers, flavor liquids, rechargeable battery and recharging elements that are part of the package. The review covers the different flavor liquids, the performance and overall quality of the ROK product as well. The aesthetics, appearance and different flavor liquids are also reviewed for their overall quality. The reviewer also lists both positives and potential issues that buyers need to be aware of before purchasing the ROK so that the buyer can make the best informed decision. For more information about the review of the ROK electronic cigarette, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk