New Rudraksha Gemstones Available at Bellowjewels

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Bello Jewels has released a whole new range of rudraksha seeds, each seed coming with its own significance. Rudraksha is derived from Sanskrit words rudra and aksha, the former meaning shiva and the latter meaning teardrop. The bearer of the rudraksha is said to be away from all the problems and because the rudraksha can be work without any consultation, it can be worn by anyone at any point of time. There’s no other bead in the market that works out to be as auspicious as the rudrakshas. All the rudrakshas are lab certified Nepalese rudrakshas.



The natural Nepal 14 mukhi certified a holy rudraksha seed takes rudrakshas to a whole new dimension, and it is one of the top sellers. Its initial price is $799 but with 14 mukhi rudraksha price benefits applied, one can get it with $200 discount at just $599.Once the item is purchased, it might take about 48 hours to get shipped. There are two options for making in silver- the panch dhatu rudraksha make, or sterling silver make.



This rudraksha is of 14 mukhis, its origin is in Nepal, and it’s completely natural with no artificial faces introduced. The treatment onto the rudraksha is also 100% natural. The 14 mukhi rudraksha is very unique, because it is found rarely, and having this rudraksha would make the bearer feel close to Lord Shiva. It is one of the most precious Deva Mani’s, and the one who wears it will not cease to make the right kind of decisions for the future, it’s like the rudraksha opens the sixth sense in a person and helps them make decisions.



The beads of the rudraksha have been worn by many Indians and Nepalese to bring about safety and good luck. Even though the rudraksha shouldn’t be exchanged by people, it can be passed onto the generations. Within forty five days of wearing the rudraksha, one can feel the change towards the positive. Along with the mukhi rudraksha price benefits, a whole lot of personal benefits come in with the rudraksha too.



To know more about Bello jewels or rudrakshas, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Rudraksha-Beads-Seeds-s/1837.htm