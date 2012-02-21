New Safety Programs Launched at Antron Engineering & Machine Co.

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Antron Engineering & Machine Company, Inc. recently launched new safety programs as it expanded their precision machining and contract manufacturing facility. With five new programs to ensure employees are trained, injuries prevented, and educational efforts continue, the company meets the Occupational Safety & Health Administration’s (OSHA) safety and health guidelines.



“We employ more than 80 people and are committed to excellence in the workplace,” said Antron executive vice president John Kauker, IV. “These programs allow our workers to safely use the latest in production technology and machining.”



These programs include:

- Hazard Communication Program – all shop employees trained

- PPE – Personal Protective Equipment – all shop employees trained

- Respirator Program – employees that work with this type of equipment trained

- Noise Conservation Program – all shop employees trained

- Spray Booth Training Improvements – employees that work with this type of equipment trained

- Fire Extinguisher Training – all employees trained



“Antron is committed to production consistency and efficiency,” said Kauker. “Worker safety and teamwork is essential to ensuring we are proactive about what it takes to be a premier manufacturing facility.”



Typical training sessions last an hour and involve identifying hazards and knowing how to prevent and control them. Education also includes knowing how to properly use devices and safety mechanisms and report worksite concerns. Continuing education and seminars are an important component of the company’s illness and injury prevention program too. Oversight of these programs is done by the company’s Quality Manager, Lead Engineers, and Supervisors.



Antron is a leading engineering and product assembly company, and manufactures everything from single machine components to large quantities of electromechanical assemblies for a wide range of industries and original equipment manufacturer clients nationwide. To learn more about Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc., visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.