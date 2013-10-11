New Sales & Marketing Automation Solution, Designed for Small Businesses, Now Open to Beta Testers

Portsmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Today, Salesformics is pleased to announce that the benefits of sales & marketing automation are now available, for the first time, to small B2B businesses in a solution that is as easy to use as a search engine.



Salesformics is pleased to invite companies to join in their public beta programme today in order to help shape the future of a product that is desperately needed, especially in today’s competitive and challenging climate.



Analysts all agree that using sales & marketing automation effectively can help increase revenues. Forrester Research states that companies that use lead nurturing – one element of marketing automation – generate 50% more sales ready leads at a 33% lower cost than those that don’t. But the tools to achieve these gains have long been out of reach to small businesses for two reasons; they are too complicated to use and they are too expensive to buy.



Salesformics solves this problem by providing three core capabilities in one beautifully simple solution:



- CRM – Salesformics provides a complete platform for lead, account and opportunity management along with powerful segmenting, tagging and communication features.

- Marketing Automation – Salesformics includes a click-and-drag workflow system that allows you to design lead nurturing schemes, drip campaigns and business process automations, including tasks handled by third-party applications such as event management and accounting.

- Company Dashboarding – Salesformics allows everyone in the organisation to understand how they are doing against their individual, team and company performance indicators at-a-glance with easy to use widgets.



“What we’ve done with Salesformics is to take the best and most effective pieces of CRM, sales force automation and marketing automation and bring them together in a package that is extremely easy to use and designed to be incredibly cost effective”, says Stewart Rogers, Head of Product for Salesformics.



“We now need to increase the number of testers in our private beta programme to ensure that the product is covering the needs of B2B organisations in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and other key territories. Our vision is to create something really special that is going to help smaller businesses compete with those that can currently afford this kind of technology”, Rogers continues.



“It’s time that the playing field was levelled”, he concludes.



Data from other systems can be imported into Salesformics, making the transition from simple contact management solutions or more expensive, complicated software easy. The solution is designed so that your team can be using it in minutes, not after a two-day training course.



Salesformics is built on platforms that have achieved ISO 27001 certification and that have been validated as a Level 1 service provider under the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS), and all operations are encrypted using SSL. Salesformics sits on European servers.



Companies interested in shaping the future of sales & marketing automation can sign up for the Salesformics beta now at http://salesformics.com



About Salesformics

Salesformics is a division of VL Digital Limited with offices in Portsmouth and London, UK. Salesformics’ mission is to provide an effective, easy-to-use sales & marketing automation solution and make it available for every company, removing the usability and price barriers associated with the marketplace. A sales and marketing automation solution for salespeople, marketers, managers and business owners, our ‘software as a service’ (SaaS) product allows businesses to keep in touch with their prospects and customers, know what clients and contacts are saying about them online and automate repetitive but important sales and marketing tasks.



Media Enquiries:

Stewart Rogers – Head of Product

srogers@salesformics.com



Salesformics

Boathouse 6

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth

PO1 3LJ



Tel: +44 (0)845 130 6003

Web: http://salesformics.com

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