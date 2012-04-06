New Sauvage 2012 Swimwear Collection Pushes the Boundaries of High Fashion, Earns Praise

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- With this year’s unseasonably warm temperatures and summer quickly approaching, many people are already preparing for their relaxing days in the sun, sand or by the pool.



And one of the first steps in getting ready for the perfect day of fun in the sun is selecting the ultimate swimwear that accents all the right spots and allows a person to stand out from the crowd.



Featuring a new designer swimwear 2012 spring/summer collection, men and women are turning to SauvageWear.com for their flawless selection of bikinis, one-piece bathing suits, mid-cuts and board shorts. Designed by San Diego, California native, Elizabeth Southwood, the 2012 designer swimwear collection pushes the boundaries of high fashion, delivering a mixture of sex appeal and style.



With more than a decade of experience, Southwood continues to wow customers with her sophisticated, yet sexy swimwear designs. In fact, her designs have been featured on the covers of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and 2012 Sports Illustrated Calendar, and within the pages of the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimwear Issue, as well as in numerous other well-known publications.



And her 2012 collection does not disappoint. This season’s Sauvage collection features exotic Lotus flower and wild peacock prints, “Mermaid” suits in gold metallic and soft luxury blue metallic prints, and Southwood’s renowned cut-out/strappy looks. The latest Luxe/Sauvage collection features rich jewel prints, bronze metallics, ruffles and beading, pointing out Southwood’s keen attention to detail and fearless design style.



Whether a person is looking for a provocative bikini or a comfortable, yet attractive bathing suit, the swimsuits in the 2012 collection offer a wide range of styles, suitable for the majority of women.



“The swimwear collections feature everything from halter and string tie tops to under-wires and bandeaus to be paired with high full cut bottoms, string bottoms, and the sensational ‘Celebrity Minimal’ – a favorite on the celebrity circuit,” states the company.



In addition to a beautiful selection of women’s swimsuits, Sauvage also features a large collection of fashion-forward, European-inspired men’s swimwear, from solid colors to prints and mid-cuts to board shorts.



While the company’s fabrics and trims are selected primarily from the finest European fabric mills, all Sauvage, Luxe and men’s swimwear is designed and manufactured in the U.S.



People interested in purchasing the designer swimwear can find it at better department stores and specialty swimwear stores throughout the U.S., worldwide, and at the company’s flagship retail store in La Jolla, Ca.



To view the 2012 spring/summer swimwear collection and for more information, visit http://www.SauvageWear.com



About SauvageWear.com

Established by San Diego native Elizabeth Southwood and partner Simon, SauvageWear.com features unique swimwear, all designed by Southwood, including the Sauvage, Luxe and men’s swimwear collections. With more than a decade of design experience, Southwood continues to evolve her swimwear collections, redefining the meaning of sophisticated, yet sexy poolside style. All swimwear is designed and manufactured in the U.S.