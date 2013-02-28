New Savings on Diabetes Testing Supplies for Uninsured & Underinsured Diabetics

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Steps To Success, a Diabetes Education & Management organization, Recently launched what they call "The Economy Program". This special program was specifically created to help the uninsured, but when it became clear the insured were having a hard time as well(due to things like high deductibles, etc.) the program became available to the under-insured as well.



In addition to providing testing supplies, Steps To Success has a wealth of diabetes information and resources to promote proper diabetes self management. Their founder and lead Certified Diabetes Educator, Helen A. Jenkins, is even there to answer any diabetes related questions those who sign up free to the website may have. "No one should die from diabetes" she says. "I believe that with the willingness to learn, as well as real support from Health professionals, we can prevent just that".



To learn more, visit Steps To Success at http://www.steps-to-success.org/



Steps To Success is a Diabetes Education and Management organization located in the D.C Metropolitan area. They work alongside the American Diabetes Association to spread diabetes awareness across the nation. They also provide low cost diabetes test supplies and a Prevention Program for those at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.



