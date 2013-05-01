New Scheme May Pay Tenants to Move Overseas : PSS International Removals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Residents living in properties belonging to Harrow and Brent could soon be getting in touch with PSS International Removals UK companies to have their household items moved abroad, it has emerged.



The local authority recently released details of a voluntary scheme – called New Start - that it may implement to increase the number of houses available in its boundaries. Across London, councils suffer shortage of homes and this is particularly the case in Harrow and Brent. The new proposals are working towards a solution that is more affordable for all, explains the authority.



In order to discuss the plans further, the Tenants, Leaseholders, and Residents Consultative Forum met to review funding of the initiative. They intend to expand the cash incentive scheme, which is dedicated to freeing up family-sized homes. Harrow and Brent council are considering using funds from central government's discretionary housing payments (DHP) to finance tenants who feel they cannot afford to live in the area when welfare reforms are introduced. Brent expects to get up to £5 million as part of the DHP, with 20 per cent potentially being ear-marked for the New Start project.



The initiative comes at a time when some households may feel under financial pressure to make ends meet due to benefit caps and the much-reported bedroom tax. Residents in the capital may face further difficulties if their income does not increase with the high cost of living. If residents decide to move from the Brent area to another council district then they may receive up to £6,500. The local authority recognises that tenants from the area may wish to move abroad to be with family or make their own new start. In 2010, home office figures reveal that popular places for emigrating British people included Australia and India, with 40,000 and 21,000 moving overseas to these countries respectively, potentially providing an increased customer base for PSS International Removals Shipping, specifically PSS International Removals India.



The majority of Britons moving abroad for work choose the US, then Canada as their new homes, according to research by Lloyds TSB International, with PSS International Canada partners and PSS International USA partners available to help householders organise their international shipping needs.



The authority understands how starting a new life abroad has expenses attached. Because of this, it may offer those choosing to relocate in a different country up to £20,000, instead of the £6,500 potentially ear-marked for moves within the UK. These funds are expected to help pay for shipment of household belongings via professional removals firms with some of them such as PSS International Removals South Africa experienced in long-haul moves. As well as safely moving goods from one location to another, these companies can also help with a range of migration services, including arranging currency and visas. Some companies also set-up transferring animal family members using their specialised animal relocation knowledge.



PSS International Removals India are dedicated to helping you move overseas and have three decades' worth of experience in shipping goods abroad from the UK. They can also arrange many other aspects associated with a household move, such as car shipping, excess baggage management and financial services advice, including how to move pensions.



