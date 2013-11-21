New Schwinn 170 Upright Exercise Bike Is a Hit with Customers, Reports Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Schwinn have recently introduced a whole new range of exercise bikes to the market for 2013, but there is one in particular that is proving to be very popular with customers - the Schwinn 170 upright exercise bike.



According to Exercise-Review-Site.com, the Schwinn 170 is already one of the top-selling upright exercise bicycles on the market, despite only going on sale last month.



It is not the cheapest bike on the market by any means, coming in at around $400, but according to this Schwinn 170 review, it is loaded with lots of impressive features that will ensure that people will still get outstanding value for money.



For instance there are 29 resistance levels and 25 workout programs, and an impressive-looking 2-window LCD display that can display 13 different readouts.



Plus it also comes with a cooling fan, a USB port, built-in speakers, a built-in heart rate monitor and a water bottle holder.



Customers seem to be full of praise for this new Schwinn 170 upright bike as it has received a lot of 5-star reviews so far.



People seem to like the fact that it was very easy to assemble, and provides them with a smooth, comfortable and challenging workout, whilst also being extremely quiet as well. In addition, the extra features such as the speakers and the cooling fan all help to provide a much more relaxing and enjoyable workout.



"The Schwinn 170 bike seems to have many of the same impressive features as some of the top-of-the-range gym-standard bikes, but without the exorbitant price tag, which is probably why it is currently one of the top-selling upright bikes," said an Exercise-Review-Site.com spokesman.



Full details of this new Schwinn 170 upright exercise bike, including details of where to buy this bicycle for the best price, can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/11/schwinn-170-upright-exercise-bike-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.