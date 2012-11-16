New Sears Appliance and Hardware Store in Manitowoc

Manitowoc, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Sears is pleased to announce a new Sears Appliance and Hardware Store located at 700 E Magnolia Ave, Manitowoc, WI. This locally owned store recently underwent a transformation from a Sears Hometown Store to a Sears Appliance and Hardware Store. The store is remodeled and now carries an expanded product selection to meet home improvement needs. “We are delighted to continue to have Chuck Doute and their team serving customers in the Manitowoc community to help customers with their project needs”, says Howard Orloff, District Sales Manager – Sears Appliance and Hardware Stores. They have a knowledgeable team in place with the focus on providing customers with great products, exceptional customer service, and a wonderful store experience.



The Sears Appliance and Hardware Store located in Manitowoc is the only place in town where customers can find an incredible selection of the top appliance brands such as Kenmore, Maytag, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Bosch, Frigidaire, and GE, plus a large assortment of lawn and garden equipment, Snow Throwers, Craftsman tools, hardware, electrical, plumbing, paint, automotive and more!



Sears Appliance and Hardware Stores package all the benefits of the Sears company with the pride and support of local ownership. The team in Manitowoc is excited to continue to provide customers with professional advice, exceptional service, and real time price checks to make sure you get the guaranteed lowest price around. In addition, the customers can now turn to the local Sears Appliance and Hardware Stores in Manitowoc for all of their hardware needs. The store now carries paint, plumbing, electrical, and both power and non-power Lawn and Garden products. To add to the convenience, the friendly team in Manitowoc can also assist customers with on-line orders for products not available in store and will ship to the customer for free. The store will also continue to offer Sears Nationwide Service and Parts and Installation.



“I’m excited about the opportunity to provide the customers in this community with our great products and services” said Chuck Doute. “I look forward to becoming the neighborhood hardware store in Manitowoc.”



About Sears Appliance and Hardware Stores

Sears Appliance and Hardware Stores, part of the retail operations of the Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores (NASDAQ: SHOS) family of companies, is a unique retailing concept and small store version of Sears department stores that combine the feel and exceptional customer service of a small community store with the wide assortment of tools, appliances, electronics and lawn & garden merchandise offered by Sears, Roebuck, and Co. stores.



Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, hardware, tools and lawn and garden equipment. In addition to merchandise, Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores provides its customers with access to a full suite of services, including home delivery and handling and extended service contracts. Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores operates through two segments—the Sears Hometown and Hardware segment and the Sears Outlet segment. Sears Hometown and Hardware stores are designed to provide our customers with in-store and online access to a wide selection of national brands of home appliances, tools, lawn and garden equipment, sporting goods, and household goods. Sears Outlet stores are designed to provide our customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a-kind, out-of-carton, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked and scratched and dented products across a broad assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools, and at prices that are significantly lower than manufacturers’ suggested retail prices. Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores operates across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Guam and Bermuda.



