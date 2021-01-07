New Secret Scientist Stores Debut to Great Success

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- The Pensacola, Florida Secret Scientist store is located in Cordova Mall, the largest shopping center in the northwestern area of Florida's Gulf Coast. The address for the mall is 5100 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32504.



As for the Alabama store, it is located in the Eastdale Mall at the following address: 1000 Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.



Secret Scientist is already planning to open additional Secret Scientist locations in 2021. For the latest information on Secret Scientist store openings or new items, please visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/secretscientistclothing/.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-385-8344. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.