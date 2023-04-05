New SEER2 Rating System for AC Units & Heat Pumps Affects Florida Homeowners

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- Homeowners seeking services such as heating, electric, plumbing, water purifier installation and more in Brandon, FL, and the surrounding communities have turned to Cornerstone Pros for years. Now, the company is raising awareness of new energy efficiency regulations that have officially gone into effect.



As of January 1, 2023, The Department of Energy (DOE) enacted new requirements and replaced the Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) system with the new SEER2 system. Designed to increase the overall efficiency of air conditioners and heat pumps, SEER2 accounts for real-world conditions that SEER did not measure as accurately.



Here in the Southeast region, residential central air systems below 45,000 British Thermal Units (BTUs) must have a SEER2 rating of 14.3, while those above 45,000 BTUs must have a SEER2 rating of 13.8. Heat pumps nationwide must meet a 14.3 SEER2 rating.



The SEER2 system is designed to raise energy efficiency standards across the industry and help homeowners save on their monthly utility bills. However, the upfront cost of standard equipment is expected to rise by 20% to 40% in the new year. Air conditioning equipment manufactured in 2022 or earlier that does not meet the new SEER2 requirements can no longer be installed in the Southeast region. Due to nationwide supply shortages, the demand for SEER2-compliant equipment and the upcoming summer months, Cornerstone is suggesting that homeowners consider replacing their equipment before costs continue to rise.



Through these changes, customers can continue to rely on Cornerstone Pros for trusted services, including AC and heating maintenance, water softener installation and more in Brandon, FL, and the surrounding Tampa Bay area. Additionally, due to their continued partnership with Carrier, Cornerstone Pros can continue to meet customer demand with Carrier products that already meet the new SEER2 rating requirements. To learn more, homeowners should call Cornerstone Pros at 813.859.6786 or reach out online.



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros provides homeowners and businesses in Central Florida with first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than the best quality when it comes to customer care. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer.