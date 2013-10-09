New Seeyou App Aims to Replace Loyalty Cards with a Mobile Loyalty Program

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Every major coffee chain has its own loyalty card and these small paper items offer incentives that can be enticing if one manages not to lose or dispose of the card. Consumers have been crying out for an easier way to manage their loyalty cards and Seeyou has come to the rescue, with a new app and web platform designed specifically to allow businesses to create and manage loyalty cards digitally, saving paper, hassle, time and money for business and customer alike.



The app and accompanying web platform has a design interface specifically for businesses to create and manage their own mobile loyalty program, so that the slick consumer focussed front end is not let down by the back end interfacing. The app is designed to be equally easy to use for businesses and consumers.



This opens up the concept of the free rewards program to even the most humble small business, and makes it easier than ever for individuals to keep their loyalties in one place. Users simply have a list of their active loyalty points across their different chosen providers and can gain and redeem them wirelessly.



The app also keeps consumers up to date with reward schemes in their area giving them extra incentive to shop and businesses who utilize the app an opportunity to reach new consumers in their target market.



A spokesperson for Seeyou explained, “Consumers use such a wide range of products and services from different providers that keeping all loyalty cards ready at once would require another wallet just to house all the paper cards. Our app allows people to use their cell or tablet as an alternative, and allows both merchants and customers to track loyalty points through the app in order of them to earn rewards without wasting or losing paper. The app is brand new and we are even offering a free version, with a superb back end design platform for merchants to encouraging them to sign up.”



About Seeyou

Seeyou is a mobile loyalty and mobile marketing company that enables shops to create, manage and publish loyalty cards and deals to consumers. Consumers manage, track and redeem deals using the Seeyou Mobile App. Seeyou App aggregates user loyalty deals and coupons in one place substituting multiple paper punch cards and keeping users updated with the latest offers. Seeyou affiliated shops include food, entertainment, personal care, services, nightlife, education and more. For each shop users can see available deals as well as all the shop info you need to contact and locate the shop. For more information please visit: http://www.seeyou.me/