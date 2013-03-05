New ServerSpace Enterprise-Level DDoS Protection Available to UK Small Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Under cyber attack: From the small online business owner to the billion-dollar conglomerate, no business or business structure is safe or immune from an information systems attack. But smaller businesses seem to be especially vulnerable. In fact, according to the Information Security Breaches Survey 2012 Technical Report published by PWC.com, up to two-thirds (or 66 percent) of security breaches affected businesses with between 11 and 100 employees. ServerSpace, in collaboration with Black Lotus, announced today a new, more affordable means of cyber defense, specifically designed for UK small-medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is offering enterprise-level Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection, starting at just £700 to £1000 per month.



DDoS attacks are designed to bombard websites with automated visits that artificially boost traffic levels, and once traffic reaches a critical point, the targeted website collapses. “A company’s website is its lifeline,” says ServerSpace managing director Tim Pat Dufficy. “Not only does an attack of this nature carry a hefty monetary price tag, it can also be catastrophic to the company’s reputation.”



The UK’s Police and Justice Act 2006 specifically outlawed DDoS attacks and even stipulates a maximum 10-year prison term for perpetrators, but cyber criminals remain brazen. The Information Security Breaches survey also found that, even though the threat of attack is very real, many SMBs do not have a contingency plan in place.



In an effort to provide SMBs with an added layer of proactive protection, the new ServerSpace-Black Lotus solution incorporates two levels of behaviour analysis. The first line of defense is a ‘Human Behaviour Analysis’ (HBA), designed to determine whether or not the request originated from a human source. The second line of defense is a ‘Network Behaviour Analysis’ (NBA), which is designed to detect abnormal traffic and decide if spikes are the result of a DDoS attack.



By using the new enterprise-level DDoS protection service, Jeffrey Lyon, CEO of Black Lotus, explains that SMBs are now able to access protection that was only available to a large corporation with the means to spend £500,000 to protect its information systems. “Considering the costly repercussions of a DDoS attack, paying £700 to £1,000 a month for reliable protection is quite reasonable—and affordable for the vast majority of the UK’s small businesses,” he said.



In addition to the new enterprise-level DDoS protection, ServerSpace offers a range of colocation services and UK dedicated servers, complete with security features such as a Backup Service, Operating System Support, and a Managed Firewall. The company is responsible for the data centre, network and all dedicated server hardware. Customers can choose servers ranging from Unmananged to Managed to Complex.



More information on the new enterprise-level DDoS protection service offering is available on the company website (serverspace.co.uk).



