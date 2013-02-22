New Service Announcement: Calligraphy Utopia Provides Names Written in Arabic Calligraphy

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Calligraphy Utopia has recently announced a new service that they will be providing. Individuals who have always wanted to have a name written in Arabic can now do so through Calligraphy Utopia as their new service consists of names written in Arabic calligraphy. Individuals can place their order and expect it to arrive within 7 to 10 working days.



The order will be done by a professional calligrapher who is trained in the art of Arabic calligraphy. They are currently offering two types of scripts. The two types of scripts are Kufi script and Thuluth script.



Thuluth Script



Thuluth script is thought to be the King of Calligraphy when it comes to Arabic scripts. This script has a large amount of disciplinary quality that includes precision, high malleability, finesse, high adaptability and more.



Kufi Murabba Script



It is believed that the Kufi Murabba Script originated in early 400 AD – maybe earlier. Some may know the script as Hijazi or Nabati. This form of script has lasted for about 300 years and is known for sacred uses. It has emerged into different styles.



For years, Calligraphy Utopia has enjoyed Arabic calligraphy as it started out as their hobby. People started making special requests and now, this hobby has turned into a full-fledged service.



The Arabic script is written from right to left in a cursive f. In most cases the letters transcribe consonants, so most Arabic alphabets are categorised as abjads.



Calligraphy Utopia believes in preserving this beautiful writing and they can do so through their services. They offer custom Arabic calligraphy at a great price. Once the customer has received their customized name, there are a variety of things they can do with it. They can have the name placed on a mug, sandblasted on a mirror, embroidered on a shirt, printed on cards and much more. There are countless ways to use the customized calligraphy.



Individuals who wish to order name in Arabic calligraphy can do so by visiting CalligraphyUtopia.com.



