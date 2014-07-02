New Service Compares Rates of Pet Insurance Providers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- A new service allowing pet owners to search a single website for the best pet insurance rates has been launched by Free Price Compare. The UK based price comparison website lets users search and compare quotes for the most affordable pet insurance coverage.



“Pet insurance is a very competitive industry and searching for rates can be overwhelming,” said Shailesh Ramani, managing director. “Free Price Compare brings these rates together in one online location so pet owners can not only see the cheapest pet insurance, but also select the best value as well.”



Free Price Compare allows pet owners in the UK to search for pet insurance and compare quotes from various providers. Users simply complete a brief profile and they will be presented with rates for the best pet insurance available in their area. Coverage for their dog, cat, or rabbit can then be purchased in quick, easy steps.



“Many people consider their pets to be an important member of the family so having access to the best pet insurance rates is key to maintaining health and wellness. It ensures that proper veterinary treatment and medication are within reach should the need arise,” said Mr. Ramani.



To search pet insurance quotes, visit http://freepricecompare.com/pet-insurance/.



