San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Identity theft has long been a problem for businesses of all types. It is one of, if not the fastest growing crimes in the USA and the FTC regularly gets many complaints.



"We wanted to create a service to help businesses of all types avoid ID theft in the workplace" says Art Green, a publicist for the Document Shredding Directory.



"What we offer is a new quote finder service where business owners can locate shredding, scanning and storage services in their local area, and then compare prices. In addition, we have some informative articles, such as how to create a document retention policy for the workplace. When a business combines all of this information and the services together, they can create a comprehensive plan to prevent identity theft."



Identity theft can be caused by many factors. Whether it is disgruntled employees stealing customer lists or dumpster divers finding un-shredded papers in the dumpster outside, ID theft is a growing problem that can only be stopped with the help of professional document shredding services.



Companies use document shredding to keep their customer's personal information out of the wrong hands. There are a few ways to shred paper such as a mobile document shredding company, and off-site document shredding company or an in house shredding machine.



Other useful services to employ are document scanning and document storage services. Some records a required by law to be kept on file for a given amount of time, so a digital imaging system combined with a document storage service can cover this.



Preventing ID theft is a multi-stepped approach which requires thought and planning to create a smooth-flowing system for paperwork within the business. Putting a system like this in place not only helps businesses avoid the legal hassles of ID theft, but may also lead to a big increase in workplace productivity and profits.



Documents shredding required as part of the FACTA laws that state that companies must take proper measures to safely discard of important business documents. Document shredders help companies comply with these laws by issuing a certificate of destruction.



To find more about document shredding companies visit http://www.document-shredding.org



About The Document Shredding Directory

The Document Shredding Directory helps businesses in the USA to find the best deals on document shredding, document scanning and document storage services.