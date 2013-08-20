New Service Launches Helping Older Women Find Love and Casual Relationships with Younger Men

St Just, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- A recent study in to dating and female attraction has discovered that 1 in every 3 women aged 35 or greater would consider a date with a younger man at least 5 years younger.



New dating service eCougarDating has recently launched helping professional mature women find, flirt and meet with younger men.



Marketing Manager, Melanie Masters, explained ‘Women are finding it easier, more socially accepted and even fashionable to act upon attractions to younger men – and why shouldn’t they?. We launched eCougarDating to help busy professional mature women find, meet and have fun with like-minded younger men across the UK’



eCougarDating has combined an entwining mixture of style, creativity, attraction, fun, dating and romance in to one engaging site, with its main goal to help older women and younger men meet and have fun.



To discover more about professional cougar dating, visit http://www.ecougardating.co.uk



For any media related queries, comments or editorial pieces please contact:



Melanie Masters

support@eCougarDating.co.uk



Address:

159 Montain Place

St Just

Zip/Post Code: TR19 4QU

Country: United Kingdom

Contact Number:

Website: http://www.ecougardating.co.uk

Contact: Melanie Masters, Marketing Manager

Email: support@ecougardating.co.uk