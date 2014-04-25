New Service Manager Joins C and B Equipment

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- C & B Equipment has added Nick Roths as their new Service Manager. A Wichita native and WSU graduate, Roths has over twelve years of experience in manufacturing and service management and is excited to bring his OEM experience to C & B Equipment.



Most recently, Roths was senior production supervisor at Coleman.



While thoroughly understanding the technical side, Roths says he thrives in “people management” where customer service is just as important as technical service and delivery.



“This time of the year and into the summer, a higher level of stress can be put on equipment, potentially causing untimely breakdowns,” he says. “When a shutdown occurs, customers want access to a fix – fast – and that’s where I live, understanding both the problem and customers’ reality and managing our team for the best possible resolution.”



Roths says he was attracted to C & B Equipment because of the company’s values, the wide range of customers they support, and their continuous investment in both the physical plant and their employees.



“I’m a big believer in continuous learning,” Roths says, “and this company has training programs in place not only for its techs but also our customers’ techs. And the recent expansion of their facility allows more room for a higher-quality work product. It’s a progressive company.”



"We are excited to bring Nick aboard,” says Dennis Noyes, president of C & B Equipment. “Nick is smart as anything, persistent, professional, and really knows how to get the most out of a team. More, he thrives in difficult situations and ensures communication flows so the customer knows how to plan and what to expect."



About C&B Equipment

C & B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and sales company for products, pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines and related ancillary equipment and services.



C & B Equipment provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle, and the southern half of Illinois, and serves customers from a variety of industries: oil and gas, meat packing, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production and more.



The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification along with engineering and field service and repair support.