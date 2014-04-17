New Service Online Enables Anyone to Hire a Voice Actor at an Affordable Rate

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Many small businesses have for years believed that hiring a professional voice talent to record for applications such as on hold messages, phone greetings and website explainer videos was too expensive. This week voice over services website Cheap Voice Talent launched a new feature called QUICKCAST, to bring small business professional voices at cheap voice over rates.



CheapVoiceTalent.com is one of the world’s biggest voice over casting websites, only listing voice talent with experience. Many other sites allow anyone to join if they are willing to part with $400 or more. This of course opens the floodgates for amateurs to appear alongside professionals.



The website has experienced exponential growth in the past 6 months and is now expanding its offerings to clients that have smaller budgets than many large advertising agencies and fortune 500 companies. Hundreds of online voice actor auditions have also been processed.



QUICKCAST uses technology, six months in development, to find voice talent that are suited to the script, with professional voices willing to give small business clients a great voice over rate.



Kurt Myers, business development manager for CheapVoiceTalent.com says the site continues to only list voice actors with experience, but has developed technology to bring rates down for clients with smaller budgets. “Client’s who use QUICKCAST are going to be getting the same voices that appear on national TV and radio commercials but at affordable rates within their budget. This is perfect for someone that has a script and just wants a professional voice to record it.”



Voice over rates for a 30 second script start at $55, for a recording up to 60 seconds the rate is just $85. Music can be added underneath the voice for $20. Previously for these sorts of rates recordings were almost exclusively amateur and recorded on inferior equipment.



The system scans their roster of male and female voice talent to find a voice that is able to record a broadcast quality version of the finalized script in less than three hours in most instances.



Following the initial recording, clients are able to give the voice talent feedback on the style, tone and pace of the audio file. The voice actor then records again using a professional studio, with this second recording still being included in the flat rate.



About CheapVoiceTalent.com

CheapVoiceTalent.com voice over services website is revolutionizing professional audio recordings by streamlining the process of casting voice talent at affordable rates. The site launched in March 2012 and lists over 400 of the world’s best voices.



Customer service staff are located in North America, Europe, and Asia. They are available around the clock to assist with castings, auditions and bookings.



For more details and to use the new QUICKCAST feature visit www.cheapvoicetalent.com



New York, NY,

support@cheapvoicetalent.com