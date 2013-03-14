New Service Superfast Recruitment Aims to Help UK Recruiters to Harness the Power of Online Marketing

Cumbria, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The inclement job market in the UK has made it a time when good marketing can make the difference between success and failure for any recruitment business, large or small. While there is a perceived sense that this is a tough time to be in the jobs business, many recruiters are finding this to be a positive time, with more talent available and clients motivated to get the best teams on board. The significant difference seems to be in how these businesses are promoting themselves on the web, particularly with their own websites and via social media platforms like Twitter facebook and LinkedIn.



Sales and marketing experts Denise Oyston and Sharon Newey, who between them share 50 years in professional marketing, have launched a new service to help recruitment business owners in the UK leverage the benefits of recruitment marketing online. Called Superfast Recruitment the business focuses on web based marketing strategies geared specifically towards the recruitment industry, and covers areas busy recruitment professionals may struggle to navigate on their own like SEO (search engine optimization), web marketing and using social media networks as powerful promotional tools.



The numbers speak very powerfully as to how important it is for recruiters to be able to tap into online marketing quickly and easily. In 2012, Google statistics show there were over 7 million searches a month by UK users related to recruitment agencies. A recruiter able to reach just 0.1% of these by appearing high enough on the Google search results would be looking at 7000 new visits a month from people genuinely interested in what they do. Those who combine good SEO with a compelling website that gets found on page one and a strong social media presence would be able to increase on that conversion rate almost exponentially.



It is estimated that only around 10% of recruiters understand social media for recruiters and use LinkedIn to its full potential. This is one of the most powerful social media platforms in the world, with over 200 million active members, and it is geared solely towards professional networking and career advancement. Just last month LinkedIn sent out a communication from their own research that highlighted that LinkedIn members are 50% more likely to buy a service from a LinkedIn member. One of the first places many professionals look for new positions or potential hires is within their own extended professional network on LinkedIn, so recruiters who know how to use it effectively have a huge advantage.



About Superfast Recruitment

Superfast Recruitment offer a full range of services and marketing packages for recruitment companies. These focus around all areas of SEO, online and social media marketing, specifically tailored towards the challenges of the recruitment industry across all professional sectors in the UK.



To find out more you can contact them direct or visit their website at http://www.superfastrecruitment.co.uk



Contact Us:

Denise Oyston

Email: support@superfastrecruitment.co.uk

The Old School,

Storth Rd,

Storth

Cumbria

LA7 7HY

Tel: 0845 257 0073

Web address: http://www.superfastrecruitment.co.uk