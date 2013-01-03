New Service Upgrades from Online PHR Provider ZweenaHealth.com Deliver Faster, More Immersive User Experience

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Zweena services are now faster and provide a better user experience thanks to new upgrades to the platform and supported services. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Zweena increasingly strives to improve its offering and platform for both caregivers and patients alike with the vision of one day offering the most comprehensive digital PHR service available anywhere.



Zweena has launched a number of upgrades to its platform and services as part of its routine product improvement program.



The upgrades improve service quality, enhancing speed and depth of supported services through an optimization of the platform.



"With the new upgrades to both services and the platform itself, Zweena users can expect even better PHR services and a more immersive user experience," says ZweenaHealth.com CEO John Phelan.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About ZweenaHealth.com

ZweenaHealth.com empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life