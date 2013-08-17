New Shopping Site Offers Cheap Saucony Trainers Exclusively for Their Members

Laindon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- www.premiersport.co.uk is a shopping site with a difference, they offer really big discounts on major brands such as Nike, Saucony, Adidas and Vans becoming a member of the site is completely free and gives clever shoppers exclusive access to massive savings on popular brands of sportswear such as Saucony sneakers, Vans, Adidas, Nike footwear and clothing.



The bargains that are available exclusively to Premier Sport’s members are really, really heavily discounted but a members statutory consumer rights are not affected in any way and the company are extremely focused on providing great service to their members.



Premier Sport even offer their members a returns policy so you can shop in confidence knowing that you can easily return products you are not happy with.



On their website Premier Sport says “Here at Premier Sport we understand that value is paramount to your purchase, as it should be. We therefore strive to provide a retail platform that gives you access to premium quality goods at fair prices, all without the hustle and bustle of traditional outlet shopping.”



Premier Sport are pleased to accept all major credit, debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, etc. PayPal account users are welcome too.



The Premier Sport shopping experience has been conceived by a company called Branded Stocks EU LTD. Branded Stocks are a global distributor and manufacturer of high profile branded footwear, apparel and equipment and based in the UK, the company has experienced extremely rapid growth since it was founded by CEO, John Sharp and Company Director, Stuart Rodgers.