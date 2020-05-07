New Single Release "Let You Go" by Eghe Nimose

Abuja City, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- StarCloud Records, Abuja Nigeria is excited to declare the release of the new single from Eghe Nimose, "Let You Go", which will be available worldwide on April 7th, 2020.



The song "Let You Go" is a typical dancehall /dub music produced by RDM STUDIOS. All standards were observed during pre/post production and in the distribution phases of this projects.



All major digital stores; iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, BoomPlay, Apple Music, Amazon Music and others have a copy for streaming and purchasing purposes.



Our contact details are on this document for further information and enquiry.



Media Contact

StarCloud Records

Suite 1, Fortress Properties,

Lugbe FHA, Abuja–Nigeria.

Email: info@starcloud.ng

Tel: +2347055588805

Website: www.starcloud.ng