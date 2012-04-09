New Site Explains the Benefits, Uses and Side Effects of Popular Evening Primrose Oil

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- For centuries, the natural essential oil, evening primrose oil or EPO, has been used to flavor foods and as a hydrating remedy in lotions and other topical creams. Extracted from the oenothera biennis plant, the oil contains gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an essential fatty acid required by the body for growth and development.



Proven to provide a number of health benefits for both men and women, these days, people are taking evening primrose oil in the form of capsules as a means of treating a wide range of medical conditions, including acne, rheumatoid arthritis and even PMS and menstrual cramps. It has also been shown to help lower cholesterol levels and reduce hypertension.



But it is important for people to understand both the evening primrose oil benefits, as well as any potential side effects before taking the natural oil.



Offering a detailed overview about the popular evening primrose oil, people are turning to new site EveningPrimroseOilBenefits.org.uk to learn about its health benefits, uses and side effects and where to get it online at the most affordable price. The definitive online guide also breaks down a number of untraditional ways in which evening primrose oil for men and evening primrose oil for women can be used as a health advantage.



In addition to being used as a hydrator, evening primrose oil treats an array of other health conditions. Its GLA is the same type of omega-3 fatty acid found in fish and considered healthy for the body. It effectively reduces the itchiness and swelling associated with eczema, leading experts to believe evening primrose for acne is also a successful treatment tool.



Evening primrose oil for women has also been shown to treat many other health issues, and recently, a number of preliminary studies have revealed GLA may even play a critical role in preventing breast cancer.



While Evening Primrose Oil is a natural remedy, certain side effects may arise for some people. EveningPrimroseOilBenefits.org.uk provides a list of the most common side effects and recommends people should consult a doctor prior to taking any supplements.



According to the site, “Although anyone can certainly prepare essential oils like EPO on their own and take it as a natural or homeopathic remedy, insufficient knowledge and experience may cause you to take an inadequate or excessive amount of EPO. Play it safe by using EPO either as a topical cream for rheumatoid arthritis and treating localized pain or as oral supplements.”



Site visitors can also learn about the best and most cost-effective places to purchase evening primrose oil on the Internet.



For more information, visit http://eveningprimroseoilbenefits.org.uk/



About EveningPrimroseOilBenefits.org.uk

EveningPrimroseOilBenefits.org.uk aims to help people understand the health benefits and uses of the natural essential evening primrose oil. The site offers a definitive guide and in-depth information for anyone looking for advice on taking the popular oil as a health supplement.