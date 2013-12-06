New Site Helps Those Seeking to Start Online Businesses

Lisburn, Northern Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Time. Some say it's flowing like a river, others that it's passing them by. No matter how time flies, time is definitely short for those seeking information on the Frederique Constant Worldtimer Automatic Mens Watch. No worries. A new online business, GordonMartinOnline.com, has been setup and aimed directly at helping people who are setting up their own business online.



“On the internet for more years than I care to remember,” says founder Gordon Martin, “I found a keen interest in Internet Marketing, Social Media and Seo. There was a time when a search online found me everywhere, or at least almost everywhere. I had thousands of friends on Twitter and Facebook, not to mention a presence on lots of other social platforms as well. I have had success, but also too have had many failures and disappointments along the way. I wanted to share my experiences so others could succeed.”



One of the ways to succeed, is by selling items as an associate and creating a niche market. Gordon Martin is doing just that by selling watches online. “It's all in the timing,” he says.



And perhaps that is why he is excited to announce the availability of the Frederique Constant Worldtimer Automatic Mens Watch FC-718WM4H4. With a scratch resistant sapphire crystal case and world map face, the Frederique Constant Worldtimer is a beautiful and masculine timepiece which would look great accompanying either business or dress functions. And with Christmas around the corner, there is a 38% savings on the list price, so the time would be right for buying this watch. Just add to the cart and be taken to Amazon.com for the completion of payment.



As a side note, Rolex collectors will be interested in a deal timed perfectly on the Submariner 116610LN, which promises a 6% savings over list purchase and all the prestige wearing a Rolex brings.



For more information, visit http://gordonmartinonline.com



Gordon Martin Online

3 Redpoll Avenue

Lisburn BT28 3PW



Contact: Gordon

Phone: +442892585001 or +44 7597 755624

email: gordon@gordonmartinonline.com