New Site Serves Ferrari Enthusiasts

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Among the cars featured on the site are the Ferarri 458 AND 458 Spider, the Ferrari Enzo, and the Ferrari Testarossa. Each listing gives information about the vehicles for sale, with some going into deeper detail about the brand itself.



For example, the page for the Ferarri 458 and 458 Spider lists many of the differences between the two vehicles. The Spider is a few miles an hour slower, while the Italia is a lighter vehicle. Also, the 458 is a hard top vehicle, while the Spider is a convertible. Also, the 458 Italia is a slightly cheaper vehicle.



On some listings, the site will also link to relevant news articles about the car, as with the Testarossa page. The page links to a BBC article about the brand’s rise in profits, despite a decrease in sales. For those who enjoy browsing pictures of the cars, there are several to enjoy on the site, showcasing each vehicle at its best.



Currently, Ferrarienzo.org is working on obtaining a rare Ferrari Enzo, which they plan to sell for around £800,000.00. They also are in the process of obtaining two Ferrari Dinos, which they plan to price at £250,000.00 each. The company is exceptionally active in the Ferrari market and has a passion for the brand that drives them each day to make improvements to the site and help others who are just as enthusiastic about the brand. They encourage anyone who shares that passion and is looking to own a Ferrari of their own to get in touch with them at



To see the listings and learn more, please visit http://ferrarienzo.org/.



