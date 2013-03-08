New Site Shows How to Sell Music Online

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- BornAMusician.com now offers musicians the opportunity to upload and advertise their music through their family of websites.



Among the features offered are: 150 Digital Stores Worldwide including Amazon and iTunes, Free Bar Codes, Free ISRC Codes, First Year Half Off Digital Distribution, and Free Daily iTunes Trend Reports. BornAMusician.com is now the easiest music distribution service in the world.



There are three easy step process to upload your music to Born A Musician which then enables aspiring musicians to sell their songs and have a free online magazine, graphic design services for websites, Audio Mastering and CD artwork are also available.



John Seda, founder of Born A Musician, has proven experience gained over more than 30 years in the music industry. In his long career he's had roles as a performer, songwriter, producer, audio engineer and sound engineer. He's collaborated with Grammy winners, Gold and Platinum selling artists, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. He has soundtrack credits that can be heard on Bright House, Time Warner, Cox and Cablevision.



For more information on this exciting new service, please visit http://www.BornAMusician.com



To book John Seda for an interview email confirmations@mediaproductions.tv



BornAMusician.com is represented by Eclectic Media Productions a national PR firm.



Website: http://mediaproductions.tv